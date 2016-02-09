The President Steps Down: Haiti’s Power Struggle (Dispatch 2)

Haitian President Michel Martelly makes his final address to parliament and steps down — but the opposition aren’t celebrating. There is no one in place to take over, and thousands have gathered in the streets to protest that opposition candidates weren’t included in talks to create an interim administration.

VICE News was there to witness firsthand the beginning of the power vacuum in Haiti.

