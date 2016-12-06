The Problem with Young People Today Is…

In this week’s podcast we spoke to a group of 15 and 16-year-olds about the problems they face, as they see them.

We discussed everything from Islamophobia to sexting, and some of what they told us was surprising: they’ve never been to a house party, they photoshop their selfies and they’re still not sure whether or not it’s OK to be openly gay in school. Plus, Charlotte Church, John Lydon and Stormzy revealed what they think the key problems are for young people today.

