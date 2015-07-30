The Process | Snarkitecture’s Indoor Beach Ball Pit

The Process follows an artist on a single journey of creation, from green light to opening night.

In the first episode of The Process, we follow Daniel Arsham and Alex Mustonen’s art and architecture collective, Snarkitecture as they take over the National Building Museum with their latest installation, The Beach. Comprised of nearly a million monochromatic, translucent, recyclable balls, The Beach takes visitors on a new kind of summer getaway where they can “splash” about in a 10,000 square-foot ball pit. See how the designers turn the Museum’s Neoclassical Great Hall into a contemporary monochromatic beach experience. The installation runs in Washington D.C. until September 7th.

