The Pros and Cons of Playing ‘Dead by Daylight’ on PC, Console, and Switch

Dead by Daylight players have plenty of options, from choosing whether to play as a killer or a survivor to deciding whether to play as a licensed character or a DBD original. Another key choice is where they boot up the game: console, Nintendo Switch, or PC.

Dead by Daylight pits four survivors against one killer (usually)

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 online multiplayer experience in which four survivors must team up to complete a series of generators to open two gates and escape the killer hunting them down. The killer has the option of introducing survivors to meat hooks via the shoulder, or taking them out in a unique, graphic animation known as a “Mori”. The game also occasionally offers a 2v8 option, which doubles the number of killers and survivors.

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The Entity, a cosmic being never seen in its entirety, rules the world of Dead by Daylight. Instead, it manifests in the various maps where survivors face off against killers, along with a creeping black mist and monstrous claws that spring from the ground if anyone lingers after the gates open. Even when survivors escape, they simply find themselves in another match, proving the Entity’s inescapable power.

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The Perks and Pitfalls of Each Platform Option

Crossplay works across all platforms, so gamers can join friends no matter which option they choose. Players can also sync their Behavior account across platforms, so they won’t lose progression points, purchased characters, or other important information if they switch from one to another.

For both survivor and killer mains, PC offers the best graphics and higher frame rates, which play an important role in how smooth and responsive movement feels. Consoles like Xbox and PlayStation also offer a solid FPS. Players may notice a problem with this on the Nintendo Switch, which lags behind its competition. While the Nintendo Switch is a great handheld option overall, games like Dead by Daylight demand a lot from any platform’s hardware. The Switch just struggles to keep up.

In terms of controls, killers might prefer PC, thanks to mouse controls. Killers play from a first-person perspective, so the precision available with mouse controls plays an important role in both actively chasing survivors and sneaking up on them. For survivors, though, the controller may be the better option. Unlike killers, survivors can move their camera in a 360-degree sweep, so the joysticks help with range of motion. It also lets the survivor more easily adjust their speed, from a careful crouch to a frantic sprint.

Where does the Nintendo Switch come out on top? Undoubtedly, its mobility. Whereas consoles are locked at home, and a PC’s portability depends on whether it’s a desktop or a laptop, the Switch lets players take Dead by Daylight anywhere, at least anywhere with WiFi. While that may not seem like a huge plus, it’s nice to know that they can still have fun with friends on the go.

Overall, PC is the strongest option for Dead by Daylight, but consoles are a strong second. Although the Nintendo Switch might not keep up graphically, it’s still possible to compete in matches on the Switch, and players can do so from anywhere they want; the Switch’s affordability doesn’t hurt, either.