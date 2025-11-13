The PS5 Is About to Be at Its Lowest Price Ever

A new leak has revealed that Sony is going to slash the price of PlayStation 5 consoles for this year’s Black Friday sales in Europe. According to reports, this will be the lowest the PS5 has ever been priced since its launch in 2020.

PS5 Price Cut for Black Friday 2025 Sales

Screenshot: BlueSky – billbil-kun

According to a new report by billbil-kun, the PS5 will get a major price cut in Europe for this year’s Black Friday sales. The discount will knock off a staggering €150 from the console’s retail price. For those doing the quick math, the PlayStation 5 is currently being sold at €499. So the new Black Friday discount will have the PS5 Digital being sold at €349.

Considering that the PS5 Digital launched at €399 in 2020, this is actually the cheapest the console has ever been sold for. The discount is also notable, as Sony recently raised the prices of all their consoles in August due to “economic circumstances.” So this is a really substantial discount.

Full PS5 Black Friday Deal List (Europe)

Console New Price Old Price PS5 Console – Standard Edition (with disc drive) €449 €549 PS5 Console – Digital Edition (without disc drive): €349 €499 PS5 Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle – Standard Edition €449 €549 PS5 Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle – Digital Edition €349 €499 PS5 Pro Console €699 €799

Will the US Get a PS5 Price Drop This Black Friday as Well?

Screenshot: PlayStation

As you have probably noticed by now, the PS5 Black Friday sales are currently only for Europe. Yeah, I know, that’s pretty disappointing! At the time of writing, Sony PlayStation has not yet confirmed its plans for the North American market. However, we can look at past years to get an idea of what to expect.

Unfortunately, Sony is pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to console discounts in the US. For example, there were virtually no price drops for PS5 during Black Friday 2024. And yet, Sony randomly decided to do a substantial price cut on the PS5 Pro in March as part of their PlayStation Days of Play 2025 sale. So you just never know.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The recent price increase of the PS5 is pretty unprecedented though. In 2020, the PlayStation 5 launched at $399. Now, a base console unit costs $499. So it would be pretty surprising to not see Sony drop this even a little. Like, even if we don’t get the European sale, surely they can sell it for $450 or $399, right? Well, we can only hope, because the costs are currently astronomical.