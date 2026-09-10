The Pumpkin Spice Craze Has Somehow Reached Fetish Porn. Seriously.

Pumpkin spice has colonized everything. Candles, dog treats, cream cheese, face masks—the flavor profile of a mediocre pie somehow became the smell of an entire season. Starbucks has sold hundreds of millions of PSLs since 2003, and Americans now spend an estimated $32 a month on pumpkin-spice products during fall. Millennials spend twice that. Porn was probably inevitable.

Clips4Sale, the fetish content marketplace, has been watching PSL creep into its catalog for years. Nobody planned it. Creators just kept working pumpkin spice into whatever they were already making.

Videos by VICE

And they got creative. Pumpkin-spiced pits. Pantyhose. Pedicures. Breast expansion. Burping. Vore. Wrestling. And, yep, pumpkin spunk lattes.

Pumpkin Spice Has Officially Made Its Way Into Porn

Christy Verville, who works on creator success at C4S, told VICE that the connection makes sense when you look at what PSL already represents in pop culture. “PSL conjures a certain type of femininity,” she explains. “The girl-next-door, the social influencer, the ‘basic’ bitch—all of which can be fantasies themselves.”

For fetish creators, the drink can get folded into whatever content they were already creating. “Like pumpkin spice itself, it’s less of a stand-alone fetish than an addition that gives content a highly specific flavor,” Verville says.

Creator Ludella Hahn, who runs Ludella Hahn’s Fetish Adventures, landed on the idea a couple of years ago while brainstorming fall videos. One result was “Pumpkin Sized Lattes,” a breast expansion clip where drinking a PSL causes a busty transformation. “PSLs have become quite synonymous with Autumn in America, so it was what came to mind,” Hahn told VICE.

She has also used the drink as a quick character cue. A PSL in someone’s hand already tells most Americans exactly who she’s supposed to be. Most Americans already know the woman being referenced. Starbucks spent decades making sure of that.

Verville says creators have taken that association in several directions. “Creators can use PSL to sissify a submissive, making them embrace their own femininity,” she explains. “Or they can incorporate it into another food fetish.”

That’s how a seasonal latte ends up in territory Starbucks probably never envisioned.

Hahn says she has never coordinated with other creators making PSL-themed content. She had a fall idea, followed it, and discovered other people had independently done the same thing. After more than 20 years of pumpkin spice being shoved into nearly every available corner of American consumer life, fetish porn isn’t that crazy.