The ‘Punk Coffin’ Is Going Viral After Loved Ones Covered a Late Rock Fan’s Casket in Band Stickers

Being punk doesn’t have to stop when you die. A rock fan has proven this after images of his casket went viral, showing that his loved ones covered his coffin in band stickers.

In a post shared on X (Twitter), user @hleneeh shared photos of her late brother’s casket. In the post’s caption, she explained that “he used to joke about making people put band stickers on his casket”, as well as throw candy inside.

Videos by VICE

While she “never thought that day would come so soon,” she and the rest of his loved ones “made sure he had the most punk coffin in history.” See the pics below.

put my brother to rest this week 💔 he used to joke about making people put band stickers on his casket and throwing candy inside. never thought that day would come so soon but we made sure he had the most punk coffin in history pic.twitter.com/vKwQoxzgYR — the vampire lenee 💋🥀 is editing (@hleneeh) June 10, 2026

In a follow-up post, @hleneeh shared a little more about her sibling. “He left behind amazing children who he fought so hard to give a better childhood than we had,” she wrote. “Actively watched him break cycles of abuse and heal generational trauma every day, even in ways he didn’t fully give himself credit for. He always just wanted to make people smile.”

She later added, “I just wanna say a deep thank you to everyone who has responded. I know my brother included his joke requirements in the will to make sure we had a reason to smile even while we said goodbye. He’d love that it’s reaching so many and that fans of bands he loved are seeing this.”

Some of the stickers on the casket are for Sublime, AC/DC, and Weezer

Many X users have been sharing their stories and showing support for the punk coffin. “We did the same thing for my dad,” a user shared, alongside a photo of their father’s casket. “I was 15 when he passed back in 2016. He had stickers covering everything, [and] we made sure that we did the same thing for his casket. He was also super into metal and loved some of the bands on your brother’s casket. May he rest in peace.”

Another user reshared the original post and added, “A farewell to a person should reflect that person’s essence, just like in this photo. I really liked it; that’s how I’d want to be sent off. Current funeral rituals are flat exaggerations—keep that person’s memory and spirit alive, and you’ll feel better.”