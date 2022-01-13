The Queen Just Stripped Prince Andrew of All His Military Titles

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace has announced, a day after it was revealed a civil case in the US over alleged sex crimes would proceed.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,” a statement said.

“The Duke of York will continue to not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York:

The BBC reported that the move means Prince Andrew will no longer use “His Royal Highness.”

The statement comes after Prince Andrew’s attempts to prevent a civil trial in the US going ahead were thwarted.

He faces a civil lawsuit for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in the 2000s.

The Duke of York has denied all allegations.