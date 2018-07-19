The Queens From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Open up About Their Sex Lives

This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India. Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here.

We talked to Monét X Change, Yuhua Hamasaki, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Miz Cracker, the Vixen, and Monique Heart from season ten of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ all about their sex lives. The queens opened up about everything from douching to diets to top-bottom stigmas and talked about what they wish hadn’t been left out of sex ed.