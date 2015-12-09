The Raiders Have Been Taping Cups to the Ceiling to Prevent Leaks at Coliseum

Yes those are cups taped to the ceiling to help w leaks #NOT Arrowhead @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MgIZPNNHw9

— Kendall Gammon (@KendallGammon) December 6, 2015

O.Co Coliseum is a shithole. Literally and figuratively. The Raiders are actively trying to leave and it appears they’ve simply given up trying to do anything to repair the place. So, as you can see, when the ceiling springs a leak, they just tape a couple of cups over the area and, I guess, hope it’s a very slow leak.

Can’t imagine why the Raiders want to go to LA. pic.twitter.com/H9iHP0SOZn

— Nate Wetmore (@n8more) December 6, 2015

These were taken last Sunday by Kansas City reporters, in town for the Chiefs eventual 34-20 win and presumably this was the first time the old stadium—built in 1966—showed its cracks. If you were wondering what could prompt Mark Davis and the Raiders to join the Chargers and Disney CEO Bob Iger in trying to build a stadium in Los Angeles, I would offer: several cups taped to a ceiling to prevent leaks.

And the annual river of shit.

