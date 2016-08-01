The Rams Haven’t Heard from RB Tre Mason Since the End of Last Season

Rams running back Tre Mason has had a turbulent offseason. On Monday, TMZ reported that over the past four months Mason’s family has been concerned for his mental health and has called Palm Beach, FL police to his home five different times. Back in March, Mason wound up getting tased by police and arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and resisting arrest, among other charges. Most recently, on July 23, Mason’s mother called police to the house because he was “acting unusual and making irrational statements.”

TMZ obtained a copy of the police report from the incident and it does not sounds like Mason is well.

When Tre saw the cops, he threatened to call the White House and have them all fired — and made bizarre statements about Al Qaeda … so says the report.

Upon inspection, cops noticed a hole that had been punched in the wall of Tre’s bedroom and a broken vase and lamp. Tre also had a cut on his hand, but was refusing medical attention.

The officer who filed the report made it clear Tre was in no position to make decisions on his own.

“I believe that Trence does not have the [redacted] ability to make decisions at this time and therefore he was transported to [redacted] where he was treated for the laceration and admitted for evaluation under the [redacted].”

Mason has not shown up for training camp with the Los Angeles Rams and according to Jeff Fisher, no one in the organization has been able to speak to him since the end of last season. Although he was previously excused from OTAs for personal reasons, when he failed to show up for camp, the Rams placed him on the Reserved/Did Not Report list on Saturday.

“I haven’t personally spoken with Tre since the season ended,” coach Jeff Fisher said. “I tried numerous times to reach him. Tre has made a decision not to communicate with us, not to talk. Not talking to his teammates. Right now we’re more concerned about Tre Mason’s well-being than we are his football career.”



Mason had a solid rookie season with the Rams, but then they drafted Georgia running back Todd Gurley—who went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year last season—and Mason became an afterthought in the offense.

