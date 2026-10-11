The Random Feud That Allegedly Gave Drake a Dislocated Shoulder

Drake has frequently gotten into ridiculous beefs throughout his career. Obviously, there’s the infamous Kendrick Lamar feud, which has left the Toronto MC sending shots all by himself. Then, there’s his spat with Meek Mill or Common or even his beef with Jay-Z that revolves almost entirely around subliminal disses.

But none of those have ever gotten actually physical. There’s never been a threat of violence where fans need to be worried for the artists’ lives. Nor did you ever have to think about them getting into messy fights in public.

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However, back in December 2014, Drake and Diddy got into a serious brawl, where the Bad Boy CEO allegedly punched him. By the end of the night, the Take Care rapper was reportedly in the hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

Then, a couple of nights later, footage was released of Diddy fed up and possibly intoxicated, claiming Drizzy stole the beat for “0 To 100” from him. “I gave this s**t to this n***a, and this n***a stole this s**t,” he told the audience.

Months later, Rap-a-Lot CEO and ally to Drake, J. Prince, went on the record to say that putting hands on his friend was unacceptable. He scolded Diddy by saying that if any further action takes course, real violence would take place.

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The Weird, uneasy history Between Drake and Diddy

“Drake is family, and the weak s**t from Puffy and Suge is on my radar. First of all, Puffy feeling like he can put his hands on my family opens the doors for his family to be touched. You reap what you sow,” J. Prince said in February 2015.

By May 2015, TMZ claimed that Diddy had made amends with the Toronto MC behind closed doors. Since they were going to inevitably run into each other throughout the summer, they wanted to make sure things weren’t uneasy.

To ensure that, Diddy also went on the record to clarify what happened with “0 To 100”, revealing it was a mixup with producers. Moreover, he stressed that he didn’t put hands on him and that he’s actually one of his favorite artists.

“Yeah, ‘0 To 100’ was initially a record that was my record and somehow it became a misunderstanding because he was working with the same producers,” Puff said. “Honestly, Drake is my favorite rapper as far as songwriting and albums… It wasn’t anything that was that big of a deal at the end of the day.”

By 2016, Drake released “4pm In Calabasas”, which included some alleged disses towards Diddy. In the verse, he references the Puff Daddy classics while side-eyeing fake love.

“Certain s**t just too wild to reconcile/Take that, take that, no love in they heart so they fake that/DiCaprio level the way they play that/Damn n***a, what is that?/Even had the OG’s tryna press me Ha-ha-ha-ha/No way out cause I’m already in it,” Drake rapped.

Despite this, Diddy never responded. In fact, he randomly showed up to a Drake performance in North Carolina just a few months after the song.

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