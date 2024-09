Today is a wonderful day to be a hip-hop fan. There is a new D’Angelo album, a new YG EP, a new Kevin Gates mixtape, and a new Starlito tape. But if you’d like to take a two-minute break from all of that other stuff, Atlanta’s ScottyATL and Two-9 ripped Hudson Mohawke’s Rap Monument beats to fucking shreds, and sometimes you need a break from long-awaited follow-ups to legendary albums just to let them sink in, and that is why things like the Rap Monument exist.