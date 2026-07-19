The Rare Barbault Basket Is Here: What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re into astrology, you might have heard of the powerful, lucky transit we’re experiencing right now. Also known as the Barbault Basket, coined by French astrologer André Barbault, this astrological configuration involves several planets forming a basket-shaped alignment.

But that’s not what makes this alignment special. Astrologers associate the event with collective growth and breakthroughs, which I think we can all agree is needed right now.

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The Barbault Basket takes place between July 18 and July 22.

“Unlike a typical transit, where two planets interact, four are involved here simultaneously: Jupiter in Leo, Pluto in Aquarius, Uranus in Gemini, and Neptune in Aries,” Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula: Spiritual Guidance Space, told VICE. “That is why this configuration is considered more powerful and has primarily collective significance, often coinciding with large-scale social, political, economic, and technological changes.”

Here’s what you can expect from the Barbault Basket, including how each zodiac sign will experience it.

What to Expect From the Barbault Basket of 2026

According to Arutiunian, we can expect changes and impacts in areas like “technology, artificial intelligence, education, media, politics, public leadership, and global ideologies.”

“The foundation of this configuration is the opposition between Jupiter and Pluto, which creates tension between the desire for expansion, power, and recognition and the need for deep change within existing systems,” says Arutiunian. “At the same time, the harmonious aspects from Uranus and Neptune indicate that this tension can serve as a catalyst for new solutions, rather than merely leading to conflict. Symbolically, the trapezoid signifies a period when old models are no longer working, but new ones are still taking shape.”

Society as a whole might begin questioning the systems in place and people in power. I think we’ve already noticed this shift in recent years, but perhaps the astrological event will finally trigger true and lasting change.

“Although the Barbault Basket’s most concentrated effect lasts only a few days in July, its consequences may unfold over the coming months and even years, since all the participating planets move very slowly,” Arutiunian says. “That is precisely why this configuration should be viewed not as a single event, but as the starting point of a major cycle of change that may shape the development of many processes in the near future.”

How Each Sign Will Be Impacted

Wondering how the Barbault Basket will impact your zodiac sign? Here’s what Arutiunian shares.

Aries

Aries, it’s time to reevaluate your goals and the people you surround yourself with.

“This configuration promotes a balance between creativity, personal projects, and teamwork,” says Arutiunian. “You may need to reassess your social circle, let go of outdated goals, and find like-minded people who can help you move forward.”

Taurus

For Taurus, this time is all about your professional life and reputation.

“Your career and home may take center stage,” Arutiunian explains. “Possible changes in your professional life or status may require you to reassess the balance between work and personal life.”

Gemini

This might come as no surprise to you, Gemini, but your focus during this time is to continue exploring different philosophies and opening your mind to new beliefs.

“Learning, travel, worldview, and communication come to the forefront,” says Arutiunian. “This period may change your beliefs or open up a new path for growth through knowledge, new connections, or international opportunities.”

Cancer

Cancer, you might notice shifts in how you manage your wealth.

“This configuration touches on the themes of shared finances, debt, investments, and trust,” Arutiunian reveals. “Old financial agreements may come to an end, or your attitude toward resources and control may change.”

Leo

For Leo, the Barbault Basket will highlight relationships and collaborations.

“Partnerships may be the main theme,” says Arutiunian. “This opposition may reveal which partnerships need to evolve and which are ready to move to a new level through honest dialogue.”

Virgo

According to Arutiunian, during this astrological event, “The focus is on work, health, and daily habits. This is a good time to restructure work processes, let go of exhausting responsibilities, and seek more effective solutions.”

Libra

Libra, this astrological configuration will highlight your self-expression.

“This configuration energizes the areas of creativity, romance, and children,” Arutiunian explains. “You may gain a fresh perspective on your self-expression and realize that it’s time to stop holding back your talents.”

Scorpio

The Barbault Basket might hit a little closer to home for Scorpio.

“Major changes may occur in the areas of home, family, and career,” says Arutiunian. “You may need to find a new balance between your personal life and professional ambitions.”

Sagittarius

According to Arutiunian, for Sagittarius, during this time, “Education, paperwork, travel, and communication may take center stage.”

“Important news or decisions may arise that could change your plans and direction for the coming years,” she points out.

Capricorn

Like with most things in your life, Capricorn, this particular astrological event will highlight your finances and sense of worth.

“The focus is on finances, self-worth, and shared resources,” says Arutiunian. “This period may prompt you to reevaluate your sources of income, investments, or financial strategy.”

Aquarius

Aquarius can expect the biggest impact from the Barbault Basket.

“You may feel this configuration most strongly, as it runs along the ‘Self vs. Others’ axis,” says Arutiunian. “This is a time of deep personal change, when not only your surroundings change, but also your perception of yourself and your own future.”

Pisces

Pisces, this period will hit you right in the feels—but it will bring positive shifts.

“This configuration touches on your inner world, psychology, and lifestyle,” says Arutiunian. “You may bring a long life cycle to a close, let go of old fears, or change habits to make room for a new phase.”