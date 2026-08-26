The Raunchy ‘Grease’ Song That Was Cut From the Movie

Grease is one of those musicals that everybody’s familiar with to some extent, whether they’re willing to admit it or not. Unless you’ve literally been living under a rock all these years, you’ve heard at least one song that was featured in the 1978 John Travolta movie. Could it have been “Hopelessly Devoted to You”? “You’re the One That I Want,” perhaps? What about “Greased Lightnin’”? You can’t not have been forced to listen to part of one of those songs at some point in your life.

But there was another song in the original stage version of Grease that was suspiciously absent from the film adaptation. As a matter of fact, the number was sung by a character who was completely removed from the story once it made its way to the big screen. In the first act of the 1971 play, we meet a member of the Burger Palace Boys named Roger (a.k.a. Rump). Before we get too far along, Roger reveals how he earned himself the unusual moniker.

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“I’m the king of the mooners,” Roger tells Jan (later played by Jamie Donnelly in the movie). “The what?” she asks, to which he replies, “I’m the mooning champ of Rydell High.” When Jan suggests that showing off his “bare behind” is “pretty raunchy,” Roger says, “Nah, it’s neat! I even mooned Old Lady Lynch once. I hung one on her right out of the car window. And she never even knew who it was.”

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The Forgotten ‘Grease’ Song That Was Too Weird for the Movie

This conversation eventually segues into a song appropriately titled, “Mooning,” performed by Roger and Jan, of course. The lyrics play with the different meanings of the word “mooning,” a more outdated definition being “to yearn or pine” over somebody. As a result, lines like, “I spend my nights just mooning all over you,” manage to come across as both gross and sweet all at the same time. And, honestly, by the time Roger gets around to saying, “Someday you’ll find me mooning at your front door,” we’re not even sure which type of mooning he’s referring to.

You can check out the song for yourself above.