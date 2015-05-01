The Rave is in Your Living Room with Tomorrowland Brazil’s Livestream

It was July 2014 when we first announced that one of the world’s biggest electronic music events would have its first Brazilian edition in 2015. What followed was a frantic run for tickets to Tomorrowland Brazil, the first edition of venerable festival to take place outside the northern hemisphere. The party starts today, Friday, May 1 and goes through Sunday, May 3 on Fazenda Maeda, in Itu, in São Paulo’s countryside.

Tomorrowland In Brazil Is Gonna Be Huge

Videos by VICE

The build-up to this event has been impressive. 180,000 tickets sold out in a record time of three hours (yes, only three hours). It’s worth mentioning that people were racing for their tickets even before the lineup for the original festival in Belgium was announced. Once the headliners confirmed, I’m pretty sure a lot of people just burst into tears. Netsky, Armin Van Buuren, Nicky Romero, and Art Department are just some of the 150+ attractions.

And now it’s time. Today, the spectacle at EDM’s giant psychedelic circus begins. If you don’t have a ticket (and if you’re an American or Canadian citizen you would also need a travel visa), Tomorrowland Brazil can still be yours, with a live broadcast right here.

The online event starts at 7 PM Brazil time, (6 PM EST/3 PM PST) and goes all the way to 2 AM (1 AM EST/10 PM PST). Most of the main stage will be streamed, semi-live, so you can check out sets from people like Hardwell, Sasha, DVBBS, Steve Aoki, Jamie Jones, and many more. MTV Brasil will also broadcast two hours of each day of the festival right here, but it only works if you’re in South America. If you can’t come to the rave, the rave comes to you.