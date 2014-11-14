‘The Real Apple Store’ is an Apple Store That Literally Sells Apples

Images via

Move over, French fry art gallery: the Bourough Market in London turned a whopping 1,000 years old this year, and to celebrate the momentus occasion, set up a sleek Apple Store-inspired installation showcasing—you guessed it!—apples. Titled, The Real Apple Store, the installation was put together by communications agency TinMan and the Teatime Production events company, who filled the clean, white walled space with crisply designed logos and “charging stations” for each of the market’s apple products.

The Real Apple Store is also a celebration of London’s annual Apple Day, an October festival that marks the end of the harvest season. Visiting Londoners could peruse the 1,000 various kinds of apples on display, from the oldest known variety, the Court Pendu Plat, to arguably the ugliest, the Knobby Russet. “This country’s love affair with the apple is no secret,” said David Matchett, the market development manager at Borough Market, to Dezeen. “We have been eating apples for centuries.”

We’re happy to see the nutritous fruit spend its day in the spotlight. Now Bouroughs Market just needs to go the extra mile and laser-etch little touchscreens and apps onto the fruit itself.

Visit Teatime Productions’ website to find more info on their events.

