People just aren’t drinking as much as they used to, and liquor companies are hurting because of it. Mainstays like Jim Beam, which spent $400 million expanding a distillery in Kentucky that’s now sitting idle with production paused through 2027, are doing so because inventory is backed up.

Parent company Suntory Global Spirits initially halted production in December 2025. That pause is being extended as Gallup polling from August 2025 shows only 54 percent of Americans drink alcohol, a 90-year low, with beer leading drinkers at 38 percent ahead of liquor and wine.

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So, why are Americans drinking less alcohol? The most common reason appears to be general health awareness, combined with higher prices on alcohol and more alcohol-free alternatives. Still, the lifestyle shift has put alcohol companies like Jim Beam in limbo.

What Happens When Americans Stop Drinking So Much Alcohol? Kentucky Is Finding Out.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association members held a record 16.1 million whiskey barrels in October 2025, pushing state aging-barrel taxes up 27 percent to roughly $75 million while U.S. whiskey output dropped 28 percent from 2024, according to Inc. Burbon is a long game. Since straight bourbon takes years to age, University of Kentucky economist Mike Clark

Because straight bourbon requires years to age, University of Kentucky economist Mike Clark tells Inc. that distillers are guessing future demand today based on how people are drinking now, which is way less, at least when it comes to straight bourbon and other liquors. That’s why bourbon distillers are throttling back to match the lower demand.

These production cuts could cause a bit of mayhem if demand picks up again, as supplies of specific ages would be limited. That depends on the degree of the production slowdown and whether demand picks up or continues to slow.