The Real Reason You Can’t Stop Thinking About Someone Who Barely Texts You Back

Few things can turn an otherwise functional adult into an overthinking lunatic than an unanswered text. You check your phone, reread the conversation, decide you’re over it, then check again 11 minutes later. The cycle continues. It’s maddening.

Writing in Psychology Today, researcher Cathleen Beachboard points to neuroscience that helps explain why certain people take up so much mental space. The brain is constantly trying to predict what happens next, using past behavior to make educated guesses about the people around us. Someone who behaves predictably is easier for the brain to process. Someone inconsistent keeps it guessing.

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Dopamine is involved here, but not in the usual “pleasure chemical” way we all know about. A 2003 study in Science found that dopamine neurons remained active while an outcome was uncertain, with activity increasing as the result got closer. The waiting itself is what kept the system engaged.

The Psychology Behind Why Inconsistent People Are So Hard to Stop Thinking About

That helps explain why inconsistent attention drives you bonkers. A person could be doting and loving one minute, distant the next, then come back acting completely normal. Your brain keeps trying to reconcile those versions of them, because it still hasn’t figured out what the hell is going on.

Psychologist George Loewenstein’s research on curiosity touches on another piece of it. People become preoccupied when they know something is missing from the information they have. Once they know there’s an answer they don’t have, it can be hard to let the question go.

When another person’s involved, it makes this much easier to confuse with actual feelings. They flirt, disappear, come back all sweet and warm, then go distant again. Now you’ve spent half the day thinking about someone you might not even like that much. The fixation only feels important because your brain has been giving it hours of attention. Not because it’s actually important.

A better question is what you actually feel when they finally respond. Relief can be easy to mistake for excitement, especially after you’ve spent hours waiting for some sign of where you stand.

Thinking about someone constantly can feel romantic because we’ve been taught that obsession is some sign of intense connection. But spending half the day thinking about a person doesn’t automatically make them important. Sometimes your brain just gets stuck on a person because it still doesn’t have an answer.