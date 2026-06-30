The Real Reason Your Sex Drive Disappeared (and How to Get It Back), According to Experts

When my libido tanked around 40, my first assumption was that something was fundamentally broken. I was healthy, not noticeably depressed, in a decent relationship. The desire had just…left the building. A dip in sex drive around midlife is one of the most common and least discussed experiences adults have, and it’s almost always addressable.

The Cleveland Clinic estimates that up to one in five men will experience low sex drive at some point. For women, the numbers are comparable. A Portuguese study found nearly 15% of men reported a lack of desire lasting two months or longer. Of course, none of this gets discussed much, because cultural expectations around desire make a dropped libido feel like a personal failing rather than a physiological signal that deserves attention.

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The Real Causes of Low Sex Drive

A vanishing sex drive has a cause. Chronic stress is the most common one — a body under sustained pressure deprioritizes desire very quickly. Antidepressants and blood pressure medications are reliable suppressants that often go unexamined. So is poor sleep, which gets underestimated nearly every time. Relationship dissatisfaction, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease all belong on the list too.

Pornography is an increasingly discussed driver. The Mayo Clinic Health System notes it can create what clinicians call pseudo-low libido, where someone is still interested in sex but has been conditioned away from real-life partners. Any of these can gradually erode a sex drive that was otherwise functioning fine, and most are addressable without a prescription.

The Testosterone Assumption

Testosterone gets treated like the big red button for libido, especially for men. Push it, fix everything. Except desire is usually more complicated than that. A doctor can absolutely check your levels, and sometimes that test can give you some insight. But if the results come back normal, the next question shouldn’t be, “Now what’s broken?” It should be: how are you sleeping, how much are you drinking, how stressed are you, and what’s your heart health doing?

Desire Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All

One of the more useful reframes in recent sex research involves spontaneous versus responsive desire. Many people, especially women, experience what researchers call responsive desire, meaning arousal follows stimulation rather than arriving on its own. Clinicians frequently classify responsive desire as low libido when the person simply needs different conditions to get there, something sex researcher Emily Nagoski has covered extensively. “Libido should be viewed as a fluctuating aspect of human sexuality,” psychologist Emma Cholakians, co-director of Couples Therapy Melbourne, told Body + Soul.

What Actually Helps

Clinicians usually start by asking what’s getting in the way. A medication side effect. A health issue. Sleep debt. Stress that has been living rent-free in your body for months. The Mediterranean diet can help some people too, since it has research behind it for sexual function and heart health. Better circulation generally makes arousal easier.

Open communication with a partner is important too. Sexual expectations left unspoken create distance that only compounds over time. For persistent cases, a sex therapist can help identify what’s driving the issue and give both partners concrete tools for addressing it together. Sex therapist Lisa Torney, quoted in Body+Soul, notes that open discussion helps reduce the shame that keeps people from addressing low libido at all.

The goal isn’t chasing some former peak of sexual drive you had in your 20s. It’s understanding what desire looks like for you now, accounting for the life you’re currently living. A sudden or prolonged change in sex drive deserves attention. It’s usually the body’s way of pointing at something that’s been going unaddressed, and that something is almost always fixable.