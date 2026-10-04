The Reason J. Cole Got in a Fight With Diddy Back in 2013

J. Cole famously doesn’t like to get into beef. He apologized for even getting involved in the ugly war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. At the very least, it helped inspire the making of The Fall-Off. “2 years ago, after the events that still feed the algorithm to this day, I became incredibly re-inspired, and the album slowly blossomed into a double disc as the concept expanded,” he shared before the album’s release.

Otherwise, Cole really doesn’t like getting into problems. His biggest enemies at one point were Lil Pump and Kanye West, who made rivals out of seemingly everyone for years. Consequently, it’s really odd to look back and remember that J. Cole got into a scuffle with Diddy back in 2013.

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According to a report from Complex, the situation went down like this: Diddy, who was going by Puff Daddy at the time, was extremely inebriated at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Moreover, he was very upset with Kendrick Lamar lauding himself as “the king of New York” on “Control“. So Diddy tried to let it be known he found it unacceptable and allegedly attempted to pour a drink on Lamar.

However, Cole wasn’t letting such disrespect go down. Then, the pair started arguing; the North Carolina MC allegedly put hands on Diddy, and each of their crews started fighting. Shortly afterwards, they were separated.

J. Cole Once Allegedly Defended Kendrick Lamar From Diddy’s Drunk Anger

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Cole’s longtime friend, manager, and co-founder of Dreamville claimed all the rumors were unfounded at the time. “The Internet is a crazy place you n***az reporting s**t with no facts,” he tweeted at the time. “Cole ain’t get thrown out no party and he damn sure aint get beat up… Get the facts right first before you rush to report some s**t for some extra blog clicks.”

Months later, J. Cole and Diddy joked about the whole incident in a promotion for Revolt. From there, it seemed as if everyone blew the whole incident out of proportion. But in 2021, the 4 Your Eyez Only rapper addressed the incident on “Let Go My Hand” from his album The Off-Season.

“My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?/I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/Back then I ain’t know s**t, now I know too much,” J. Cole rapped.

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