Few artists were as great as T-Pain and Usher in the 2000s. The former revolutionized the use of autotune, synthesized it, and normalized it to the point that the entire music industry uses it in some capacity today. Moreover, he was a master with his hooks, making him a must-have for any features if you wanted a hit. Meanwhile, the latter was arguably the closest approximation to Michael Jackson. He could sing and dance with the best of them, making some of the best songs in R&B and pop history.

Surprisingly, we never did get an official release of a collaboration between them. However, they did work together behind the scenes, and it even included the King of Pop.

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So why didn’t we get such a blockbuster event? According to T-Pain, an unnamed reference singer ruined the entire affair. In a clip from one of his streams, the Florida legend detailed how the anonymous person got overly excited and shared the fact that he was recording a reference track for such a massive collaboration. Once it leaked on the internet, Michael Jackson lost interest.

“Then he released it and then Michael Jackson was like, ‘Nah, never mind. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ Yeah, that pissed me off. Not gonna lie to ya,” he admitted.

A Leak Ruined A Massive Collaboration Between Usher, T-Pain, and Michael Jackson

It’s not known if Usher and T-Pain ever reunited for more songs. But what we do know is that Usher was one of the big reasons he spiraled into a big depression. When speaking on the Netflix docuseries This Is Pop, he recalled talking to Usher on a flight and how he “f**ked up music for real singers.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, you’re serious,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah man, look what you did. Look what you’re doing,’” T-Pain recalled (via Vanity Fair). “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f**ked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it…’ That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Additionally, T-Pain’s general outlook on the music industry soured significantly in the 2010s. He told journalist Jeff Weiss in 2015 that his passion eventually turned into just another job. It was made worse when his label effectively took his autonomy as an artist.

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