The ‘Recovery Girl’ Era Is Here, and Your Body Might Thank You for It

I recently read an article in Vogue Adria that highlighted society’s transition from the “Pilates Princess” era to the “Recovery Girl” era, and it inspired me to start moving my body in ways that feel like a reward rather than like punishment. Of course, while the concept is appealing, it’s not always easy to put into practice.

Let’s explore the idea together—and with the help of a therapist.

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What Defines a ‘Recovery Girl’ Era?

According to the Vogue Adria article, the “recovery girl” challenges the idea that we must always be hustling and pushing our bodies to the point of exhaustion. It seems, as a society, we have forgotten the importance of recovery. Now, more people—not just women!—are taking a different approach to health and fitness.

“I think the ‘recovery girl’ era is all about giving yourself permission to meet your actual needs, rather than meeting the needs that everyone else is telling you that you ‘should’ be meeting,” says Dr. Maggie Hogan, clinical psychologist and owner of her own private practice. “It is about dropping guilt if you didn’t do everything ‘perfectly,’ and treating yourself as an actual human—not a robot!”

In a world that’s conditioned us to push against our own body’s signals in the name of “efficiency” or “optimization,” it can feel uncomfortable or even wrong to do what you want or give your body what it needs.

For example, despite waking up dizzy and exhausted yesterday morning, I pushed myself to go to the gym, ignoring my body’s cries for rest. “I haven’t worked out since Friday and snacked a lot this weekend, so I should go,” I told myself.

Once I got there, it was as though the Universe was now speaking to me. My headphones died. I kept accidentally hitting the emergency stop button on the treadmill. I quite literally was stumbling over my own feet, and my oxygen and heart rate levels were off.

I knew my body was fighting a flare-up of my autoimmune condition, but I felt like I hadn’t earned my recovery—which I realize is a twisted mindset. Thankfully, I ended up listening to both my body’s and the Universe’s signals and hauled my ass back home and into bed.

How to Embrace Your Own Recovery Era

I don’t know about you, but after this weekend, I am vowing to enter my own “recovery girl” era. According to Dr. Hogan, your first step is to listen to your body’s cues.

“For example, is today a day where you need to push yourself to go to that workout class because you know you’ll feel better, or is today a day where your mind and body are really asking for slower movement, or perhaps something else entirely (like time alone on a park bench)?” she asks. “A good question to ask yourself is, ‘Is this what I think I should be doing, or is this what I actually need?’”

Of course, this might not be easy at first (see: my episode above), so be patient with yourself. In my experience, the kinder you are to your body, the kinder it will be to you in turn. Prioritizing rest and recovery, even when you feel you haven’t “earned” it, does not mean you’re lazy or lack discipline. Try to find a healthy balance that works for you.

“It takes courage to challenge all of the ‘shoulds’ we receive from society, our social groups, and even ourselves,” Dr. Hogan states. “It is so much easier to go with the flow of what everyone else is doing, but the challenge is worth it, and your wellbeing will thank you when you really tune in to what you actually need. You might even inspire those around you to do the same.”