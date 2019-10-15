Adam Driver Chases CIA Secrets in a New Trailer for ‘The Report’

How far would you go to expose the truth? After hearing that the Central Intelligence Agency had destroyed over 90 tapes depicting the interrogation of Al Qaeda suspects at a U.S. black site location, Daniel Jones, a government staffer under California Senator Dianne Feinstein, worked relentlessly to spearhead a report on the CIA’s use of torture.

Jones’ years-long effort work to cut through the messy red tape and secrets of government bureaucracy—and the eye-opening 700-plus-page report that resulted—are now the subject of the thrilling new VICE Studios-produced movie, The Report, which stars Adam Driver as Jones. With Annette Bening as Senator Feinstein, Jon Hamm as former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and also starring Michael C. Hall, Maura Tierney, and John Rothman, The Report promises a star-studded, gripping political drama.

The Report hits theaters on November 15, and Amazon Prime Video on November 29. Until then, watch the new full-length trailer for The Report here.