The Republic’s Dissident Youth: Ireland’s Young Warriors

Earlier this year, VICE News filmed with a republican youth movement in Ireland called Na Fianna Éireann (“Warriors of Ireland” in English), a small group of around 30 boys considered to be hardline dissidents. They support a violent IRA splinter group known as the Continuity IRA, and believe that a renewed armed struggle is needed to free Ireland from British occupation in the North.

Considered “junior terrorists” by some, the Na Fianna sees itself simply as Ireland’s true republican boy scouts, training with the main aim of being ready for a new resistance — a fight that they believe is inevitable.

VICE News followed Na Fianna members as they carried out “bush training” in the mountains, and attended their Easter Rising march through Dublin, to get an idea of what the young face of dissident republicanism looks like, in an age where support for political violence in Ireland has all but ended.

