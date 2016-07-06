The Revolution Will Reunite For Prince Tributes at Minneapolis’s First Avenue

A few days after Prince’s death in April, members of The Revolution—the iconic band that backed Prince up on 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, and Parade—announced that they would be getting back together to pay tribute to the man who put them together. There were no concrete plans, but it seemed like the right moment to let fans know that there would be something from the group as the summer wore on.

This morning the band announced that they’ll be playing two shows at Minneapolis’s First Avenue, the iconic Prince venue that served as the set for much of Purple Rain. It all makes sense. The band will be made up of Wendy, Lisa, Brownmark, Dr Fink, and Bobby Z. Pre-Revolution bassist Dez Dickerson and one time Revolution guitarist Andre Cymone listed as ‘special guests’ for the shows, too.

