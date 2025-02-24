The Rock Teases Future of Cody Rhodes Story in WWE

On Friday night’s WWE SmackDown The Rock returned to announce the location of WrestleMania 42 and confronted Cody Rhodes. In an in-ring promo with the Undisputed WWE Champion, the WWE legend said he wants greater things for Rhodes. Not only that, he wants his “soul.”

Since Roman Reigns’ loss at WrestleMania last April the idea of a match between Rhodes and Rock was widely discussed. Some fans expressed a desire to see it over Reigns vs. Rock. However, others want the payoff from years of teases. Rock’s repeated appearances in the last few months where he’s eyeing down Rhodes have only added fuel to the fire.

Videos by VICE

The Rock on the Cody Rhodes Feud

Rock opened up about their “feud” explaining that with two characters like them, they don’t need a match. “It’s not about the WWE title, it’s not about having a match. It’s not about punching or kicking or bleeding or any of that that is so part of our world. It never has to culminate to a match,” he said during a WWE press conference. “That’s a really special place to be creatively and when you think character-wise and how much fun you can have.

I grew up in the business, as did Cody. His dad and my dad were friends, they’re no longer with us. But I think to be able to have a storyline and two characters who are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match but yet still hold this really unique, compelling, offputting and it’s kinda weird, ‘He wants his soul.’ What does that mean? I love it. I loved every moment, and I think Cody did too as well. We had a few tequilas after tonight.”

The Rock told Rhodes during their segment that he’ll be at Elimination Chamber and he expects a response. Will Rhodes bite or not? Only time will tell.