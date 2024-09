Servings: 1

Ingredients

2 ounces makgeolli

1 1/2 ounces soju

1/4 ounce sour mix

3/4 ounce bokbunja (Korean fruit wine made from raspberries)

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients except bokbunja and stir with ice. Strain into a martini glass.

2. Pour in the bokbunja last, and stir after it’s all settled to the bottom.

