The Ruins of Donetsk Airport: Russian Roulette (Dispatch 95)

The battle between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists (DNR) for Donetsk Airport has raged for months, bringing significant losses on both sides. In late January, the airport fell to the DNR, ending Ukrainian forces’ hold on the site. The now unrecognizable airport lies in ruins.

VICE News travelled to Donetsk Airport, a once modern facility now reduced to rubble after months of fighting, to discuss with DNR fighters the battle for, and the future of, the strategically important site.

