A24’s New Horror Movie ‘Saint Maud’ Looks Absolutely Terrifying

A24 is seemingly incapable of releasing a bad horror movie. Between films like Hereditary, The Witch, and Midsommar, everything it’s put out in the genre has been stellar. On Tuesday, the studio dropped a trailer for its latest horror flick, Saint Maud—and it looks just as terrifying as its predecessors.

The film follows Maud (Morfydd Clark)—a hospice nurse who has a, uh… loaded relationship with God—as she takes care of Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a former dancer who’s been diagnosed with terminal lymphoma. Amanda has her doubts about this “God” fellow her caretaker is so obsessed with, and Maud wages an intense, generally deranged battle to save Amanda’s soul before she dies. Along the way, things apparently get super, super freaky. Maud puts nails in her shoes as some kind of penance, and spends a day walking around in them; she starts levitating somehow, and not in a fun, superhero kind of way; she winds up covered in copious amounts of blood, with no real explanation as to how it got there. Spooky stuff!

Videos by VICE

Saint Maud is writer/director Rose Glass’s first feature, though she’s made a handful of other horror shorts in the past. Her debut has already gotten rave reviews, earning praise from Indiewire, AV Club, Variety, the Hollywood Reporter, and beyond. The movie still doesn’t have an official release date, but if you’re ready to get extremely freaked out and you’re not a devout Christian, keep an eye out for it early next year; it’s set to hit theaters in the spring.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.