The Secret Life of One of the World’s Oldest Nomadic Brandy Brewers

Aristide Peyronnie in Villefort, March 2015. All photos by Juliette Mas.

The first time I met Aristide, it was raining heavily. Holding an umbrella as his feet were stuck in the mud, he stood there calmly surrounded by alcoholic fumes, waiting for the end of “the cook.”

At 84, Aristide is a traveling distiller who’s made more booze than I ever will in this lifetime.

Every October, he goes from village to village in the southern department of Aude, France for six months. At each stop, he distills brandy with fruit that villagers bring to him. During his tour, Aristide stays with a local, often making do with a small corner in a shed or the basement of a house. He has little habits in each spot.

Many would find these places uncomfortable, but for Aristide, the idea of going back every year is very uplifting. One day blends into the next; it’s only the weather that changes. He never complains about the cold. In the snow, the rain, or the wind, he sits down by his alembic to keep warm. While waiting for the spirits to start flowing, he tells me about his childhood. He tells me about Algeria. Then, silence. The only sounds are of the logs crackling on the fire.

Finally, towards the end of the day, he gets tired. He’s ready to go home and rest in his little hamlet in Ariège. Next year, he’ll start over.

Puivert, February 2016.

Puivert, March 2016.

Roquefeuil, March 2016.

Nevermind the rain or cold. “As long as there’s fruit, there’s work to be done.”

Brézillac, March 2016.

In the heart of the Brézillac village, Aristide has set up his alembic, almost as if it’s a “mobile distillery.” All of his customers are waiting. They’ve allowed fruit and sugar to macerate together for several months in a sealed container. This mixture will be distilled in order to obtain eau-de-vie.

Puivert, March 2015.

When he distills in Puivert, Aristide stays in a small room in the back of a shed.

Puivert, February 2016.

Puivert, March 2015.

During his distilling tour, he brings a sleeping bag, a rug, and his slippers.

Arriving at sur le Plateau de Sault, March 2016.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, December 2014.

A client helps Aristide transfer the hooch into a container. Sonnac sur l’Hers, December 2014.

If the fruits “give” a lot, you can obtain up to 50 liters. Aristide gets 4€ per liter of distilled alcohol.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, December 2014.

Brézillac, March 2016.

The Ferrands have always housed the Peyronnie family. “When my mother died, we decided to uphold this tradition and invite Aristide to stay with us,” Mr. Ferrand tells me.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, January 2016.

Early in the morning in the Sonnac orchard, Aristide begins his work day. During his stay in this village, he sleeps in a van.

Ninette, a neighbor, brings Aristide soup and coffee. Customers bring him lunch during the day. In the evenings, his hosts provide dinner.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, January 2016.

Aristide calls a customer.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, January 2016.

Sonnac sur l’Hers, January 2016.

A key step in the production of eau-de-vie: measuring the alcohol proof. The first liters often fall around 70 proof. You then have to wait for more brandy to pour out in order to get everything to fall down to the desired level, between 40- and 45 proof. The alcoholmeter is a fragile instrument, but Aristide handles it with care.

The night shift. Puivert, March 2015.

The fruit came too late today so this batch is being finished with the help of a flashlight.

Villefort, January 2016.

A customer holds up a lamp while Aristide fills out customs forms. You have to declare the quantity of distilled alcohol and pay applicable taxes (except for certain people who have special privileges and can distill without paying taxes. A law passed in 1959 now prevents these privileges from being passed down by inheritance.)

Puivert, February 2016.

Roquefeuil, March 2016.

Every year, he runs into the same people who’ve since become true friends of his. Here, Aristide visits Juliet, who is 98 years old. They share old memories and speak of friends who have passed away.

Aristide, his brother, father, and grandfather around the alembic.

Back home in Catou, Aristide will rest from April to October. Once the fruits are ready, he’ll get back on the road.

