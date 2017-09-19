The Secret to This Couple’s 40-Year Marriage Is Pizza

The Internet is littered with articles promising to hold the secret to a long-term relationship in one easy, ten-slide gallery featuring stock photos of euphoric couples with great bone structure and pearly white teeth. You know, the ones that suggest date nights and say that talking about your emotions will build a romantic connection deeper than co-dependence on your partner’s Netflix account.

But for one couple in North Carolina, the secret to putting up with each other, for better or worse, can be found in everyone’s favourite purveyor of stuffed crusts and unlimited ice cream refills: Pizza Hut.

Videos by VICE

The Woleslages first met in Tennessee in 1977 and 30 days later, got married at their local Pizza Hut. The couple has since moved states, but every year without fail, they celebrate their wedding anniversary at one of the pizza chain’s branches. Last week, they reached a landmark 40 years of marriage and as local news site Star News reports, marked the occasion with a Pizza Hut party for their closest friends and family.

The spread for the happy couple included breadsticks with marinara dipping sauce, as well as two specially created heart-shaped pizza with the number “40” written in pepperoni. Photos from the party also show the restaurant decorated with red and white balloons and flower arrangements.

That’s what we call relationship goals.