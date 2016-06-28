The Shifters’ ‘Creggan Shops’ Is the Best Song About Irish Paramilitary Kneecap Punishment

Image: Alan Weedon

In 1979 the BBC produced Creggan, an amazing documentary about the Creggan Estate on Derry’s Cityside. As well as footage of people being stopped and searched by the British Army and the IRA marching on Easter Sunday, the film features interviews with ordinary locals talking about life on the estate.

I’m reminded of the documentary on The Shifters’ “Creggan Shops” when vocalist Miles Jansen, sings “Meet you down the Creggan Shops, where I’ll take a kneecap”. It’s a song that references the kneecap shooting punishment that paramilitary groups continue to carry out.

The ambling track, which originally appeared on the Melbourne band’s now sold out cassette is now being released as a single, alongside “Captain Hindsight”, on Takes Two Records, a new US label run by members of The World.

Take a listen below and read a brief chat we had with Miles.

Noisey: ”Creggan Shops” is my favourite track of yours and definitely my favourite that refers to Irish paramilitary groups. Where did the inspiration come from?

Miles Jansen: I’ve been interested in The Troubles ever since i saw In the Name of the Father when I was a kid, but “Creggan Shops” was inspired by a book called Dead Ground, by Raymond Gilmour. The book is about a Catholic guy growing up in Derry who ends up spying on the IRA for the Brits. He’s called a ‘supergrass’ in some circles.

Have you been to Derry?

I’ve not been to Derry. I lived in the UK for two years but never made it over there.

It’s got a surly tone similar to Mark E Smith. Obviously The Fall play a part in the song?

I’ve been hugely into The Fall for the past 10 or more years and couldn’t deny that we are into them , but I reckon “Creggan Shops” is more of a nod to the Country Teasers. But I guess Ben Wallers is a big fan of The Fall also.

How did you hook up with It Takes Two?

Alexa emailed us out of the blue saying that she had really liked the tape and that they were interested in doing a 7’’. We were stoked on the offer and agreed immediately. Real happy to be getting a record out in the US. Thanks Alexa!

‘Creggan Shops 7’ will be available soon on It Takes Two.

Catch the Shifters in Melbourne July 25 at Cherry Bar with Fat White Family.