The Sickest Instagram Photos of the Geminid Meteor Shower

It was one of those where scientists tell everyone to look towards the sky because something fantastic is going to happen. In fact, last night was especially stellar because the Geminid meteor shower, they said, hit its peak. People from all over the world flocked to Instagram to document the event, which appears thanks to fragments of an extinct comet that orbit the sun.

As with the unusually intense Aurora Borealis and the a once-in-a-decade super blood moon eclipse, Instagram’s network of photographers have outdone themselves. Neil DeGrasse Tyson once referred to the Geminid meteor shower as bunch of “Hypersonic pebbles from space,” and the likes of Dean Barker, Jack Fusco, and Stéphane Guisard live up to his vivid imagery. Check out the first wave of rich sky photography, composites, and timelapses below.



