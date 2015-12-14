VICE
The Sickest Instagram Photos of the Geminid Meteor Shower

By

It was one of those where scientists tell everyone to look towards the sky because something fantastic is going to happen. In fact, last night was especially stellar because the Geminid meteor shower, they said, hit its peak. People from all over the world flocked to Instagram to document the event, which appears thanks to fragments of an extinct comet that orbit the sun. 

As with the unusually intense Aurora Borealis and the a once-in-a-decade super blood moon eclipse, Instagram’s network of photographers have outdone themselves. Neil DeGrasse Tyson once referred to the Geminid meteor shower as bunch of “Hypersonic pebbles from space,” and the likes of Dean Barker, Jack Fusco, and Stéphane Guisard live up to his vivid imagery. Check out the first wave of rich sky photography, composites, and timelapses below. 
 

A photo posted by Jack Fusco (@jackfusco) on

 

A photo posted by ABC15 Arizona (@abc15arizona) on

 

A photo posted by  (@kaiyaepiphany) on

 

A photo posted by Brendan Fung (@brendanfungsc) on

 

A photo posted by nis (@nis182) on

 

A photo posted by Lav Alverne (@cartwheelonthemoon) on

 

A photo posted by Bryan Stranahan (@stranaconda) on

 

A video posted by @philophasma on

 

A video posted by Pin ta Pin (@pin.ta.pin) on

 

A photo posted by Mei  (@http.meimei) on

 

A photo posted by kolin歌玲 (@kolin54) on

 

A photo posted by Nick (@nicklpz7) on

 

A photo posted by @miztrek on


See more Geminid meteor shower photos on Instagram.

