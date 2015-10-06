The Sickest Never-Before-Seen Photos from NASA’s Apollo Mission

Iconic space photos and videos have driven the public’s support for space travel since the days of John Glenn’s fetal space walk or the famous “Blue Marble” picture that ranks among the most widely distributed in the world. Maybe that’s why NASA waited until after they funded their next five missions to release a new stockpile of spare snapshots from the Apollo Missions—most of them are pretty bad.

Sifting through them is kind of like trying to find the four photos of actual people in your family vacation pictures from Hawaii. Sure the scenery is beautiful, but did you really need 500 pictures of palm trees and sunsets? Substitute pictures of the Earth from orbit and the antiquated tin cans that passed for spaceships in the 60s (just kidding, all credit be to the incredibly complex tin cans 1960s NASA produced), and the Apollo photo dump isn’t much better.

It can be compelling to wander through more than 2,400 of unadulterated space photos unearthed by a research team, complete with over-exposure, blurriness, and other hallmarks of an untrained film photographer. But we gathered some of the deep cuts of really great images that deserved to see the light of day long before now. Whether they capture the claustrophobia of spacewalks, or the framing is out-of-this-world, here are the sickest frames from the Apollo Mission photo dump.

Float through NASA’s 2,800+ photos from the Apollo Missions their Flickr page. Tweet your own favorites to us at @CreatorsProject.

