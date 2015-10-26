The Sickest Photos from National Geographic’s 2015 Photo Contest

Each year, National Geographic puts a call out to its world-trekking readers to send in their best picture for a chance to win $10,000, get published in the magazine, and reap all the prestigious photographic glory the prize entails. There are four weeks left to submit your images of people, places, and nature (the three official categories), but NatGeo sent us a few of their favorites, and then we picked 10 of our own favorites from those. Fireflies in Wisconsin, opera performers from Kuala Lumpur, acrobatic children from Burkina Faso, and horses from Spain all make appearances, which just goes to show: You can be a great photographer anywhere in the world.

Here are the sickest snapshots from the National Geographic photo contest, so far.

Photo and caption by A.M. Ahad/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Crazy Journey. Bangladeshis sleep on the roof of a moving train as they rush home to their respective villages to be with their families, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Location: Mymensingh, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Photo and caption by Adam Dorn/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. The Secrets of Cady Creek; A year ago I discovered a place that glows with hundreds of fireflies on warm summer evenings. With the perfect weather I set out to capture what I had envisioned a year earlier. Waiting for darkness to consume the valley I watched as the fire flies began to come to life. Glowing here and there like the stars burning in the sky. With a group of hundreds of fire flies glowing in front of me I waited for our Milky Way galaxy to get in the right position. Arching just above the bluffs. Location: Elmwood, Wisconsin, United States

Photo and caption by Matjaz Krivic/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Kids Playing on the Minaret; Reina and her friends are playing on the main minaret of the Grand Mosque in Bani during Eid al-Fitr. Location: Bani, Nord, Burkina Faso

Photo and caption by Ross Barringer/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Golden Gate Crossings; I was very fortunate to be given the opportunity to take a “tower tour” of the Golden Gate Bridge south tower. Just as I was about to take the long elevator ride back down, I saw an approaching cargo ship and I quickly set up my tripod for what was my very last shot atop the iconic bridge. Location: San Francisco, California, United States

Photo and caption by Nick Ng/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest.Two Generations; The Chinese Opera, a custom brought over from Mainland China during the migration of The Chinese People during the 1900s, remains deeply entrenched within the Malaysian Chinese communities. The Opera performs mainly during the 7th Lunar Month of the Chinese calendar, when the souls from the Gates of Hell are released. This shot shows the evolution of the opera, of a sexily clad singer taking her selfie and a traditional artist preparing herself. Location: Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photo and caption by bram paulussen/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Buffalo Race; Traditional buffalo racing in west Bali. Hundreds of pairs of buffaloes are teamed up together with their jockeys riding the traditional wooden ploughs that are slightly modified for the competition

Photo and caption by Elliot Ross/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. The Reckoning Days XI; Andrew climbs to dizzying heights inside the new bin that they hope will soon be full of grain, if only the rain will stop falling and the combines could whirl, cut and spit. Location: New Raymer, Colorado, United States

Photo and caption by Clay Cook/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Hold Tight; A woman holds her child close during a sandstorm in a Maasi village in the Monduli region near Arusha, Tanzania, Africa. Location: Monduli, Arusha, Tanzania

Photo and caption by Javier Arcenillas/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. Rapa das Bestas; Rapa das Bestas is the name of an operation that involves cutting the manes of the wild horses who live free at the mountains in a semi-feral state and that are performed in the curros (enclosed which retain the horses) held in various locations in Galicia,Spain.The best known is the Rapa das Bestas of Sabucedo, in the city hall of A Estrada, which lasts three days: the First Saturday, Sunday and Monday in July. Location: Sabucedo, Galicia, Spain

Photo and caption by Aaron Rosa/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest. A P-3 Orion Submarine Hunting Aircraft Takes Off on a Mission; Operational since 1954, the P-3 still performs antisubmarine warfare in locations around the world. Set to phase out by 2020, this aircraft will be over 65 years old. Location: Kailua, Hawaii, United States

Submit your own photos to the National Geographic Photo Contest here.

