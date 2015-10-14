The Sickest Photos from the Berlin Festival of Light

A photo posted by Richard R. Breitengraser (@breitengraser) on Oct 14, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

Berlin’s annual celebration of all things bright and glowing, the Berlin Festival of Lights is off to an amazing start. Projection mapping spectacles engulf landmarks like the Berlin Cathedral, the US Embassy, the Brandenburg Gate, and Berlin City Palace, and light sculptures of angel wings and massive playing cards dot the city’s public spaces. The streets are decked with work from international artists including the festival’s official ambassador, France’s Thierry Noi, the German-Israeli OGE Creative Group, and SINOCA from Spain.

From October 9 through 18, events like the light run and the first ever Berlin Festival of Lights award celebrate the final months of UNESCO’s International Year of Light, and people are Instagramming the blazes out of them all. We’ve gathered the hottest grams of glowing sculptures and projection-mapped facades the party capital of the EU (and perhaps the world) has to offer.

Learn more on the Berlin Festival of Lights’ official website.

