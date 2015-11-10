The Sickest New Snapshots of the National Geographic Photo Contest

The National Geographic Photo Contest, the photography community’s yearly chance to get their photos of people, places, and nature into the prestigious magazine, is accepting submissions for one more week. Since we last glimpsed the contest’s most impressive entries, National Geographic has continued to receive an onslaught of new pictures, each more captivating than the last. The snapshots range from an ad hoc floating playground in an Indonesian fishing village to a cave in Japan filled to the brim with bats, and will be our last look at the contenstants until the finalists are chosen.

Here are our 10 favorite images and how they were captured.

Photo by Weixin Shen/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Cormorants Fishing in the dark night.’ Caption: Ukai Japan has a history of more than 1,300 [years], it is one of the traditional fishing methods that has been done in countries such as China. People use cormorants to catch fish in the light of the lamp bonfire. Location: Ōgaki, Gifu, Japan

Photo and caption by Pham Ty/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Sewing the fishing net.’ Caption: In Vinh Hy Bay, two women become lost in the fabric of a fishing net. That was just a random moment when I came to the fishing village to shoot the lifestyle of the fisherman. While the men do their fishing, their wives stay at home and do the errands. When we were there, the ladies were sewing the fishing net for a new fishing season. Location: Vinh Hy, Ninh Thuan, Vietnam

Photo and caption by Donny Herry/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Purification.’ Caption: Bathing ritual taken place in one of the main temple in Bali, Tirta Empul Temple. Its fresh spring water is believed as holy water to purify the body and soul. Location: Tirta Empul Temple, Bali

Photo and caption by Kei Nomiyama/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Eastern Bent-winged Bat.’ Caption: When winter comes, Eastern Bent-winged Bat forms a colony for hibernation. During several years, researchers of Eastern Bent-winged Bat were looking for a winter colony in a photography area. We found a colony for propagation in summer first. But when winter comes, they have disappeared completely by a group. Researchers tagged about 800 bats. But when winter comes, any bats aren’t found. We found this valuable colony by search for several years. This was big delight for researchers. Location: Ozu, Ehime, Japan

Photo and caption by Fisheyes Alex/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Not Even Cold.’ Caption: Freediving session in Antarctica…not even cold! Location: Snow Hill, Antarctica (general), Antarctica

Photo and caption by Eric K. / 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘A Sandy Disguise.’ Caption: A line of elephants had just crossed the Chobe River on a hot day. As they relaxed by flicking cool sand on their backs, they were very aware to hide the youngest in the center of their grouping. For one moment though, this little one disguised in sand got through to give us a quick hello. Location: Chobe River, Botswana, Africa

Photo and caption by Jérôme Gence / 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Himalayan Recolt.’ Caption: I took this photo during the recolt season. After recolting the wheat in the fields, they beat and filter it on the roof of their houses for the next winter. Location: Kathmandu, Central Region, Nepal

Photo and caption by Gregarious Kurniawan/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Kids and The Abandoned Pinisi.’ Caption: Centuries ago the Buginese and Makassarese people were famously known as the great sailorman[sic]. By using handmade wooden boats named Pinisi they explored the boundaries of the country, even to Madagascar. Even today the lives of the people there are still familiar with the sea. I took this photo on an afternoon in The Port Paotere where children, descendants of the great sailors, [were] playing in a shipwreck. Location: Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia

Photo and caption by CHEE KEONG LIM / 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘GOING HOME 5.’ Caption: A monk on his way home~ Location: Bagan, Mandalay, Myanmar

Photo and caption by Jamie Benson/ 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest, ‘Whale of a Tail.’ Caption: Whale Watch, Provincetown, Sept 19, 2015. My family and I were out in Cape Cod to celebrate my dad’s 60th birthday, and we took a whale watch for the first time in a decade. This baby whale put on quite a show for us with his rolls and waving and eventually swam under the bow of the boat, then dove and gave me this beautiful shot as he went under. I asked God for help in taking good photos on this trip, and he gave me this one that I couldn’t have imagined. Location: Provincetown, Massachusetts, United States

