The Simple Habit That Could Make You More Disciplined (and How to Do It)

There’s a big difference between doing something hard and doing something you really don’t feel like doing.

You can love running marathons, waking up at 5 a.m., taking ice baths, whatever. If you genuinely enjoy it, great. But self-discipline becomes tested when you’d rather stay in bed, skip the workout, order takeout, or spend another 45 minutes staring at your phone.

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Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman has talked about a brain region called the anterior midcingulate cortex, which researchers have linked to persistence and effort. In a 2023 podcast episode, he argued that this region becomes more active when you push through something you don’t want to do. The point isn’t that hard things are automatically building discipline. Sometimes you just really like hard things.

That difference is important because modern life is very good at helping us avoid discomfort. Hungry? Food can be at your door in 25 minutes. Bored? There are 400 things on your phone before you even finish having the thought. Even waiting in line has become an excuse to open an app.

So many little moments where you once had to sit there and deal with boredom or frustration can now be filled instantly. That probably feels great in the moment. It also means we spend less time practicing what self-discipline requires: tolerating the urge to bail. But doing unpleasant things just to prove you can isn’t really the point.

Why Self-Discipline Gets Built in the Most Boring Moments

Ryan Holiday writes in Discipline Is Destiny that discipline works better when it’s connected to something you actually care about. “Be more disciplined” is way too vague. Training because you want to stay healthy enough to travel in your 60s is different and also specific. Saving money because you want out of a job you hate gives the sacrifice a purpose.

Self-discipline usually gets practiced in really boring moments. You don’t feel like getting up, but you do. You want to grab your phone the second there’s a lull, but you leave it where it is. You’d rather make things easier on yourself, and sometimes you just don’t.

Psychologist Peter Gollwitzer’s research on implementation intentions also found that people followed through more reliably when they decided ahead of time exactly when and where they’d do something. “I should exercise more” is easy to ignore. “I’m going to the gym after work tomorrow” gives you less room to negotiate with yourself.

Choosing the harder option once in a while gives you practice at not immediately taking the easy way out. That’s harder to come by now that convenience is built into almost everything.