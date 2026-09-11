The Simplest Way to Fix Your Broken Relationship, According to a Psychologist

Couples in long-term relationships know their partners very well. Almost too well. So well, in fact, that it can feel like there isn’t much left to learn. You know the stories, the habits, the opinions, the little reactions you’ve seen a hundred times. That familiarity is comforting, but it could also be the demise of a happy relationship.

There’s a reason for that. Neuroscientists call it habituation, the brain’s tendency to pay less attention to things it already knows and save its energy for whatever is new. Early in a relationship, another person gives your brain lots to be intrigued about. Their habits are new. Their reactions are new. You’re still figuring out what they mean when they say “I’m fine.”

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Years later, most of that mystery is gone. The brain’s efficient. Relationships do not always benefit from that efficiency.

This Simple Habit Could Make a Long-Term Relationship Feel New Again

Psychologist Arthur Aron and his colleagues found that couples who regularly did new and stimulating things together reported higher relationship satisfaction than couples who stayed inside familiar routines. The activity didn’t have to be crazy, just new.

A 2024 review in Frontiers in Psychology looked at interpersonal curiosity, the ongoing interest in who another person is and how they’re changing—as we all do. Researchers connected it with trust, vulnerability, and stronger relationships. Knowing someone for a long time makes it easy to assume you already have them figured out.

That’s where couples can get stuck. At some point, you feel like you already know the answers. Clinical psychologist Cortney Warren, writing in Psychology Today, argues that losing interest in who your partner is becoming can make a relationship go stale.

Her advice is this: Ask better questions.

What have they been thinking about lately? Has anything changed for them this year? Is there something they want now that they did not want five years ago? Those conversations used to happen naturally because you were still excited about discovering each other.

You don’t need a couples retreat or a weekend in a cabin to get some of that curiosity back. A better place to start is asking questions you don’t already know the answer to and actually listening when your partner answers.

Warren does offer one warning. Curiosity doesn’t help when it turns into interrogation, scorekeeping, or collecting ammunition for the next argument. The point is to understand the person you’re with, on a real and genuine level.

After a few years with someone, you start to think you know them inside and out. You know what they’ll order, what they’ll complain about, how they’ll react. But what about dreams, goals, and fears?