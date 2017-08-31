“The Simpsons” Fire Composer Alf Clausen After 27 Years

For 27 years Alf Clausen’s main gig was providing original music for The Simpsons. As of this week, Clausen no longer has the gig after being fired by the Fox animated series.

Variety reports that Clausen, a two-time Emmy Winner, had been called Wednesday by The Simpsons producer Richard Sakei and was told that the show wanted ‘a different kind of music’ going forward.

Since 1990, Clausen has scored over 560 episodes of the award winning show and was responsible for some the program’s most loved music including “Poochie’s rap”, the Eye on Springfield theme. “We Do (the Stonecutters’ Song)”, and one of the greatest songs ever written, The Simpsons or otherwise, “Who Needs the Kwik-E-Mart?”.