The Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass Leaked: All Skins & Release Times Revealed

The Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass has been leaked early, and it features many characters from the animated show. Here is every skin included in the Fortnite Simpsons crossover, and when the mini-season starts in each region.

All Skins in The Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although The Simpsons Fortnite chapter was first leaked in early October, there was still a lot we didn’t know about the upcoming crossover. However, the complete Battle Pass has recently leaked online and reveals the skins that will be featured in the mini-season. The leak was first reported by prolific dataminer ShiinaBR in a post on X.

According to the insider, the Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass will feature a total of five skins. Three of the cosmetics will be Simpsons characters, and two of them will be remixes of classic Fortnite skins based on the show. Strangely, it appears that both Bart Simpson and Lisa Simpson are missing from the Battle Pass.

Here is the full list of every skin included in the Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass leak:

Homer Simpson – Level 1

Marge Simpson – Level 20

Peely Remix (with Simpsons Eyes + Yellow Skin) – Level 30

Fishsticks Remix (Blinky the Fish) – Level 40

Ned Flanders – Level 50

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, leakers have also confirmed five additional Simpsons Fortnite skins, which include Krusty the Clown and Moe. However, it’s unclear if these will be sold in the Fortnite Shop as bundles or if they are going to be unlocked through questlines. Below is a list of the cosmetics not included in the Fortnite Simpsons Battle Pass:

Lisa Simpson (Mech Skin)

Bart Simpson (Mech Skin)

Krusty the Clown

Moe

Scratchy

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also officially revealed that the Simpsons Fortnite season release date is Saturday, November 1, 2025. However, we were also given the exact release times for when the mini-chapter will go live. The Simpsons mini-chapter will go live at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

For your convenience, we’ve included the Simpsons Fortnite release times for every region in the table below:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 2 PM November 1 North America (ET) 5 PM November 1 UK (GMT) 9 PM November 1 Europe (CET) 10 PM November 1 Japan (JST) 6 AM November 2 Australia (AEST) 8 AM November 2

Screenshot: Epic Games

Before the update goes live, there will also be an in-game Simpsons-themed pre-launch event featuring Kang and Kodos, starting at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The story will have players saying goodbye to the Fortnite Chapter 6 map, which will get sucked into a blackhole. Following the event, servers will go offline for around five hours of maintenance before the mini-season officially launches globally.

So, if you’re planning to jump into the Simpsons crossover, make sure to mark your calendars! But if you’re like me and don’t care about the Chapter 6 map, it’s perfectly fine to sleep in as the new season won’t actually release until later in the afternoon on November 1.