The Simpsons Fortnite Release Date Leaked: Springfield Map, Skins, and Event Details Revealed

The Simpsons Fortnite collaboration has been leaked, and it is bigger than players expected. According to dataminers, Springfield will be taking over the Epic Games battle royale before the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fox, Disney

Rumors about a Fortnite x The Simpsons collaboration have been floating around since August. However, a recent update to the game’s Fortnitemares event has now fully confirmed details about the crossover.

Videos by VICE

According to popular dataminer Loolo_WRLD, the battle royale will get a full-blown Simpsons Fortnite mini-season that will run for just under a month. The leak also confirmed that the Springfield-themed map will be launching sooner than some expected.

The Simpsons Fortnite release date is Saturday, November 1, 2025. Based on the latest datamine, the new chapter will go live immediately following the end of Fortnitemares 2025 on October 31. Epic Games will also officially announce the Simpsons Fortnite season through an in-game story event that will happen on either October 28 or October 30.

Leakers explained that the story event will end with the appearance of the Simpsons’ resident alien duo, Kang & Kodos.

Fortnite Springfield Map Leaked

Screenshot: Fox, Disney

Dataminers also leaked that a Fortnite Springfield map will be added to the game for the November Simpsons mini-season. However, it’s not just a few POIs — the entire map is literally Springfield from the animated show.

Granted, the size will be slightly adjusted and not a 1:1 recreation. Interestingly, Loolo_WRLD confirmed that the Fortnite Springfield map will be completely cel-shaded as well to match the show’s art style.

“The Simpsons map will be cel-shaded! Not just one cel-shaded POI like in Season X — literally fully cel-shaded.” As far as POIs go, we can assume it will feature many key locations from The Simpsons. However, so far, only the power plant where Homer Simpson works has been leaked, according to dataminer SpushFNBR.

Screenshot: X @SpushFNBR, @Loolo_WRLD

“The Simpsons season will have a FULL-THEMED Springfield map! One of the POIs is the Nuclear Plant.” Hopefully, we’ll get other locations such as Moe’s Tavern or Krusty Burger. Although I should again caution, Springfield is a mini-season map, so don’t expect it to be as massive as the Fortnite Chapter 6 map, for example.

The Simpsons Fortnite Skins and Cosmetics Revealed So Far

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

At the time of writing, there have been no images leaked of the Simpsons Fortnite skins themselves. However, dataminers have already discovered quite a few cosmetics and items that will be included in the mini-season.

For your convenience, here is every Simpsons Fortnite cosmetic that has been leaked so far:

Glider: Kang & Kodos

Vehicle Cosmetics: The Simpsons Family Car

The Simpsons LEGO Set

Fortnite Companions

Simpsons Mashup/Remix Skins

Dataminers have confirmed we will get skins for the entire Simpsons family. Although it’s unclear how they will handle the fact that Bart and Lisa are so short. As far as Maggie goes, perhaps we’ll get her as a special Back Bling. Personally, I’m hoping we get a shirtless version of Ned Flanders where he’s super shredded. But that’s just me.

Screenshot: Disney, Fox

The Simpsons Fortnite season will run from November 1 to November 28, 2025. Several leaks have confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 will launch on Wednesday, November 29, immediately after the Springfield season wraps up.

Finally, the Simpsons Fortnite season will also include NPCs from the show on the map, as well as rumored boss battles. The crossover is shaping up to be pretty extensive, even if it’s just a smaller season.