The Simpsons Fortnite Map Returns in Reload: Release Date, Times, and Leaks

The Simpsons is returning to Fortnite in the v41.30 update, but this time as a Reload map. Epic Games has confirmed The Simpsons Fortnite Reload release date and teased the return of Springfield. Here is everything you need to know about the new mode, including its expected launch times, rumored map changes, weapons, and rewards.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that The Simpsons Fortnite Reload release date is Thursday, July 30, 2026. The battle royale creator posted a new teaser trailer, which seemingly confirms that the Springfield map from Chapter 6: Mini Season 2 will make its return to Fortnite. The short clip shows the Duff Blimp Battle Bus flying over the now-beloved map.

Videos by VICE

The Simpsons Fortnite Reload mode will launch alongside the Fortnite v41.30 update. Since it will be released following a major patch, The Simpsons Fortnite map is expected to become available after downtime begins at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. However, the exact time players can access the map will depend on how long server maintenance lasts.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Trying to figure out when that is in your specific region can be a bit confusing. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below showing when the Fortnite v41.30 update downtime is expected to begin:

The Simpsons Reload Expected Launch Times

Region Local Date and Time US West Coast (PDT) July 30 at 4:00 AM US Mountain Time (MDT) July 30 at 5:00 AM US Central Time (CDT) July 30 at 6:00 AM US East Coast (EDT) July 30 at 7:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 30 at 8:00 AM UK (BST) July 30 at 12:00 PM Central Europe (CEST) July 30 at 1:00 PM India (IST) July 30 at 4:30 PM Philippines (PHT) July 30 at 7:00 PM Japan (JST) July 30 at 8:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 30 at 8:00 PM Australia East Coast (AEST) July 30 at 9:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 30 at 11:00 PM

The Simpsons Fortnite Reload Leaks, Weapons, and Rewards

Screenshot: Epic Games

There is still a lot we don’t know about The Simpsons Fortnite map’s return. In its teaser, Epic Games said it will fully reveal the mode on July 29. However, there have already been quite a few leaks about The Simpsons Reload from prominent Fortnite dataminers.

If the leaks are true, it appears The Simpsons Fortnite Reload mode will be more than just the Springfield map returning. According to dataminer Blortzen, the new mode will reportedly feature new weapons and rewards for players to unlock.

Here is everything rumored for The Simpsons Reload mode in Fortnite:

New cel-shaded Tactical AR

New Victory Umbrella

Map Mastery quests

The Simpsons Sprite (rumored)

Finally, Blortzen reports that The Simpsons Sprite could also be added to Fortnite. This has not been officially confirmed, but the rumor appears to be based on code discovered by leakers. Epic Games will fully reveal The Simpsons Reload on July 29, so we should learn more about its map, weapons, rewards, and potential Sprite before the mode launches on July 30.