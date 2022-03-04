Is there anything more soothing than the opening notes of The Simpsons theme song? As a child of the 90s, I can tell you, no. The eternally popular animated show, which has been on the air since 1989, has not just introduced us to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, but made them central figures in our culture (and mirrored our own dysfunctional families in their storylines).

But just as The Simpsons is undeniably essential and iconic to modern television, Levi’s is equally unstoppable in the world of denim—so it only make sense that giants befriend giants, and that these two cultural institutions join forces for a line of jeans celebrating our fave two-dimensional characters in wearable form.

Videos by VICE

The Simpsons x Levi’s collection dropped this week, and if you’ve ever wanted a cloud-printed fanny pack, a Springfield beanie, or a full corduroy ‘fit in that yellow, you’re in great luck. This collab just makes sense, you know? Check out some of our fave pieces from the collection below.

This is exactly what they should be putting in a modern time capsule for aliens to find when they repopulate our planet next year in 2745 AD. Till then, grab some totally tubular pieces before they sell out.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.