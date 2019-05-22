PSA: ‘The Sims 4’ Is Free Right Now

Five years after being released, The Sims 4 is getting a massive price cut: down from its regular price of $39.99, to the low, low price of free. Publisher Electronic Arts is offering up the base game for free on PC and Mac through its Origin platform until May 28. And the game isn’t a trial version. Players will be able to continue to play The Sims 4 forever as long as they grab it before May 28.

The standard edition of The Sims 4 doesn’t include the expansion packs or special digital content like Cats & Dogs, Get Famous, or Strangerville—but it does include free updates to the game, like the new career options, like freelancing, that was added to The Sims 4 in April.

Videos by VICE

To get The Sims 4 for free, you’ll have to download Origin from the platform’s website. The product page will then allow players to download The Sims 4 for free, or opt into the Digital Deluxe Edition for $50. The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition includes a few extra customization options, like fun hats, party gear, and a digital soundtrack for the game.