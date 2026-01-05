The Sims 4 Next Expansion Pack May Be Royalty and Legacy Themed

A new leak suggests that the next big expansion pack for The Sims 4 is titled Royalty and Legacy. The rumored DLC would be expansion pack 21 and, according to the source, it will allow players to become nobles and create a dynasty that will span generations.

What is the Next The sims 4 Expansion pack?

According to a new listing by the Game Content Classification Committee in South Korea, the 21st expansion pack for The Sims 4 is titled Royalty and Legacy. The listing doesn’t include many details, but it does provide the title and a brief description of the upcoming content. “The 21st expansion pack for The Sims 4 allows players to become nobles and build a long-lasting dynasty.”

Unfortunately the listing doesn’t offer any insight into whether this expansion might add onto the castle-building tools to give players more options for embracing the medieval aesthetic in their architecture. Those details are sure to follow in a blog post or livestream once the news has been made official.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that The Sims 4 team might be working on content that somehow relates to medieval times and legacy mechanics, so this listing seems to confirm at least part of those theories.

The mechanics and gameplay in the upcoming expansion were likely influenced by the October 2025 community survey that asked players for their input on Legacy Play, Heritage, and other related topics.

When Does the Sims 4: Royalty and Legacy release?

Screenshot: EA

At this time, Electronic Arts has not yet officially announced this new DLC pack. There is currently a big event underway in The Sims 4, so players may need to wait until January 13 for those activities to wrap up before any more announcements arrive.

When the time does come, fans can likely expect an in-depth blog post announcing the new DLC and a livestream or gameplay trailer to help build up some hype. Some members of the community are predicting that a February 2026 release window seems likely for this expansion.

Other rumors in The Sims 4 community suggest that the next release after Royalty and Legacy will be a new single-player experience that has been referred to as The Sims Project X. Not that Project X is separate from the rumored next-gen Sims title that some rumors suggest is also in the works.

The Sims 4 is currently available. There is no confirmation or release date for the Royalty and Legacy DLC pack at this time.