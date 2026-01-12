The Sims 4 x Coach Collab Adds Hundreds of New Looks

The Sims 4 is teaming up with Coach to add a new nine-item collection to the game that allows players to mix and match prints and variations and create hundreds of unique new looks.

Play video

Although recent leaks and rumors have some players daydreaming about the next major Sims 4 expansion pack, the current version of the game is also getting some exciting updates. This week brings the surprise announcement of a new collab with the iconic Coach brand.

The Sims 4 players will be able to access the Coach collection in the game starting tomorrow, January 13, 2026. The collaboration introduces a nine-item collection featuring 65 different print and color variations.

In addition to the wearable items for Sims, the drop includes a Coach Trunk. The new Coach Trunk unlocks pre-styled outfits designed to trigger specific moodlets, as well as iconic Coach pieces – including the Tabby and Brooklyn bags – reimagined as decorative objects in Build Mode. The Brooklyn bag is a viral trend in the real world, so Sims players may be excited to add it to their collection in the game.

Coach’s History of Video Game Collabs

Screenshot: The Sims 4

The expansion into The Sims 4 ecosystem is the next step in Coach’s recent trend of trying to connect with audiences through video games. Back in 2024, Coach teamed up with Roblox and Zepeto, as well. The Sims 4 collaboration seems to be building on that same strategy.

Giovanni Zaccariello, SVP Global Visual Experience at Coach, explained Coach’s goal for its video game collaborations:

“Our goal is always to design with self-expression at the center, whether through physical collections or in the digital worlds where younger generations spend more time… Through collaborations like The Sims 4, we’re exploring how fashion can evolve across both physical and virtual spaces. This is the next step in Coach’s video game journey, where innovation and accessibility come together to inspire creativity and connection.”

The Sims 4 does seem like the perfect spot for a collab with a fashion-focused brand like Coach. If Coach sees continued success from these efforts, it will be very interesting to see if they ever end up teaming with Epic Games for a Fortnite crossover.

The Sims 4 is currently available. The Coach x The Sims 4 collection will be live on January 13 as a free addition to the base game, and will be available globally to all players.