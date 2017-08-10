‘The Sims’ French Toast Recipe

“Like grilled cheese and key lime pie, French toast is one of the earliest recipes available in ‘The Sims 3’. Players will note, however, that ‘The Sims’ technique requires baking the toast in the oven as opposed to stove top frying in a pan or on a griddle. This recipe was written to be used for either method.”

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 6 ½ hours

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream

dried, grated orange peel or 1 teaspoon orange juice concentrate

orange bitters, optional

cinnamon or apple pie spice

8 tablespoons|1 stick unsalted butter

6 slices bread

½ cup light brown sugar

maple syrup, to taste

powdered sugar, slivered almonds, and apricot preserves are optional garnishes

Directions

Begin by cracking the eggs into a large bowl. Then add heavy cream, orange peel, or concentrate, bitters and cinnamon. Whisk vigorously with a fork until all ingredients are well blended. If you are baking your French toast, first cut the stick of butter into half inch slices, then place the slices in a large Ziplock bag with light brown sugar. Shake to coat thoroughly, then empty into a 13-by-9-inch pan and distribute evenly. Submerge a piece of bread in the egg mixture, then rotate it three or four times until heavily coated. Place in the pan on top of the butter and repeat with remaining slices of bread until dish is full (about eight slices). Cover tightly with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate at least six hours (preferably overnight). When ready to eat, preheat oven to 350°F, then unwrap the French toast and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, then cut through the egg with a spatula to remove each slice from the pan. If you prefer to use the frying pan method, pre-heat a skillet on medium while preparing the egg mixture. Grease the pan with butter or cooking spray in between slices of bread or as needed. Each piece of French toast will take 3-5 minutes to cook. When it is ready to flip, it will scoot across the surface of the pan easily with a push of the spatula. Take care to make sure the egg is cooked thoroughly; apply pressure with the spatula to sear the surface of the bread to ensure that it is well done. Serve with apricot preserves, powdered sugar, slivered almonds, and warmed maple syrup.

From You Can Now Make ‘The Sims’ Favorite French Toast in the Real World

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.