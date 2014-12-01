The Singer Is the Canvas in This Projection-Mapped Music Video

GIFs by Beckett Mufson

Filmmaker Nuno Barbosa, who in the past has visualized the works of artists including Moby and MAGNOLIUS, recently directed Emmy Curl in a video for her new song, “Come Closer,” covering the up-and-coming Portuguese singer-songwriter in shifting, projection-mapped patterns. Unlike the projection-mapped make-up model designed by Omote, Curl actually gains as many as two extra faces singing, aligning, unaligning, and realigning with each other at once, throughout what could only have been a dilligently practiced dance between performer and projector. According to the video description, however, all it took was “One take, no post production,” and all of its effects were done in-camera.

We can’t stop watching Curl’s effortless transformations from radiant singer to Mystique-like shapeshifting humanoid—oh, and the song’s pretty catchy, too.

